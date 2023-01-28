Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.70 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.1225 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amcor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 58.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

