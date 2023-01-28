Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 268 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %
CRM stock opened at $164.52 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 587.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.81.
Insider Transactions at Salesforce
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,289 shares of company stock valued at $24,590,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Salesforce Profile
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salesforce (CRM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.