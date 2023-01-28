Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

