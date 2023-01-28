Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITB opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

