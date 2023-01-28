Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $27,000 in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000.

Renaissance IPO ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

