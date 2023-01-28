Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Invests $64,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in KLA by 33.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $989,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.61.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $399.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.72 and its 200 day moving average is $357.36. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 146.31% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

