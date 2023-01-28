Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.09 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

