Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SWAN opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.