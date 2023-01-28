Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $46,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

