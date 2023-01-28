Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,363,357,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,144 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $214,969,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $143,738,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 397.2% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,546,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,297 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BABA opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $129.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

