Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after purchasing an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,331,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,417,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

