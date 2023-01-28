American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Earnings Results

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.43 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

