American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,848 shares of company stock worth $8,819,721 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Trading Down 0.1 %

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.06.

American Tower stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,663. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.33.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

