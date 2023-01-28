American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $66,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in American Tower by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in American Tower by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.06.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,663. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.75 and its 200-day moving average is $230.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,848 shares of company stock worth $8,819,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

