Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of AMP stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.45. 506,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,152. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $352.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after acquiring an additional 249,192 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after acquiring an additional 198,694 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,531,000 after acquiring an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

