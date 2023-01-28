Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Down 5.3%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.79. 73,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 66,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$183.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.84.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.
Featured Articles
