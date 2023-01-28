Amp Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.72 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Amp has a market capitalization of $173.29 million and $3.72 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002876 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.12 or 0.00396035 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,395.70 or 0.27798704 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00588251 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
