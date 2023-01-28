Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.61) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplifon from €29.00 ($31.52) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Amplifon Stock Performance

Shares of AMFPF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Amplifon has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.49.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

