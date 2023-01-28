AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.35. 112,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 28,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.
AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmpliTech Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.
