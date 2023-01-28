AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.35. 112,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 291% from the average session volume of 28,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmpliTech Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmpliTech Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.

