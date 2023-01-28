ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Up 36.3% in January

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 248.3 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ams-OSRAM in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

