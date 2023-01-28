Analysts Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price at $21.96

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,032,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $69,110,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 115.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DraftKings by 8.0% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 4,891,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 362,412 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $25.01.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

