Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) PT at GBX 3,228.33

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,335 ($41.29).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($39.00) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($44.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($29.22) price objective on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 3,000 ($37.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other news, insider Charlotte Andsager bought 4,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £91,080 ($112,764.64). In other Wizz Air news, insider Charlotte Pedersen acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,307 ($28.56) per share, for a total transaction of £4,267.95 ($5,284.08). Also, insider Charlotte Andsager bought 4,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,277 ($28.19) per share, with a total value of £91,080 ($112,764.64).
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
