Analyzing Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Sophiris Bio (OTCMKTS:SPHS – Get Rating) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Sophiris Bio has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sophiris Bio and Prestige Consumer Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sophiris Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare 0 1 4 0 2.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%.

100.0% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sophiris Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare 18.83% 12.88% 5.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sophiris Bio and Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sophiris Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Prestige Consumer Healthcare $1.09 billion 2.99 $205.38 million $4.12 15.94

Prestige Consumer Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Sophiris Bio.

Summary

Prestige Consumer Healthcare beats Sophiris Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company was founded by James L. Heppell in May 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.

