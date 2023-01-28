Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.15 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Ankr has a market cap of $262.28 million and approximately $40.15 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030153 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00018129 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00214692 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02810598 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $54,941,061.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.