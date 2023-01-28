AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Down 28.2% in January

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Price Performance

Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 34,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,850. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnPac Bio-Medical Science

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANPC Get Rating ) by 206.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.