AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Short Interest Down 28.2% in January

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the December 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Price Performance
Shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 34,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,850. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65.
AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnPac Bio-Medical Science
About AnPac Bio-Medical Science
AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.