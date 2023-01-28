Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANFGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.33) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.12) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut Antofagasta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Peel Hunt cut Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.46) to GBX 1,280 ($15.85) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,238.69.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

Shares of ANFGF opened at $21.23 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.