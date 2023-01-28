Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Up 1%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Aozora Bank Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

About Aozora Bank

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

