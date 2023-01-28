API3 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.15 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00006897 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 7% lower against the dollar. API3 has a market cap of $98.15 million and $8.92 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00398204 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,425.79 or 0.27950963 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.75 or 0.00590487 BTC.

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

