Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on February 15th

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of APOG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $999.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,613.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after buying an additional 182,687 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,442,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,288 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

