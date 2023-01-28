AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) PT Raised to $100.00 at DA Davidson

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96. AppFolio has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.01.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,288,000 after buying an additional 643,119 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in AppFolio by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 309,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,358,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP bought a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $18,175,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $16,069,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 495.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

