Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $8.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE:AIT opened at $140.31 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 150.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 99,346 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,537,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

