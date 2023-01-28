Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $140.55.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

