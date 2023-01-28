Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $116.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.33.
AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Applied Materials Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $145.16.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.
Insider Transactions at Applied Materials
In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
