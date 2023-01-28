Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.30) price target on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

Shares of APTD stock opened at GBX 359 ($4.44) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 370.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Aptitude Software Group has a one year low of GBX 271 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 548 ($6.78). The firm has a market cap of £205.84 million and a P/E ratio of 7,000.00.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

