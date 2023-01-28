Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $2.98 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (ANT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00012959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $128.65 million and $8.78 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

