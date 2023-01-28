Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 183.46%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.