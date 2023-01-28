Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 73.03% and a negative net margin of 183.46%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

