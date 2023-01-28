Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,422,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 898,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,055,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 274.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after buying an additional 318,258 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 428,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

