Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ADM opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $277,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

