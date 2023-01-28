Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Archrock has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 134.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 175.8%.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Archrock has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AROC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Archrock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,076,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

