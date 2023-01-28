Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 108,399 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 339.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,399 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLTR opened at $7.55 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.88.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.