Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,675 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEFA stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.