Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,043,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,214 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.73 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

