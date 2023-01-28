Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,816 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $9,242,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 184.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 166,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

