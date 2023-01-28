Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,656 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,934,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after buying an additional 4,993,698 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 516,217 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

