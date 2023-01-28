Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $418.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.38. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,060. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

