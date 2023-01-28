Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Up 6.8%

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 17 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). Approximately 7,431,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 21,665,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.45 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.87 million and a PE ratio of 217.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.50.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

