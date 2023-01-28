Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,486,400 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the December 31st total of 937,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.8 days.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities began coverage on Aritzia in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

About Aritzia

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.