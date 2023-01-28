Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $177.66 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $257.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of -143.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

