Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,654 shares of company stock worth $6,707,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.17.

TT stock opened at $177.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $194.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

