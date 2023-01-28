Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

